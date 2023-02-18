Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells $895,000.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ONB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. 1,791,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 534,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 305,796 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

