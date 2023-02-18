Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 116,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.96. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $26.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.
Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.