Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 116,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.96. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $26.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

