OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $234.29 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00006776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $234.29 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.