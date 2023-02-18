OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $233.79 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $233.79 million and $21.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00079030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001770 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

