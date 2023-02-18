One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

