One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OSS stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $540,874.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
