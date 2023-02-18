Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

