Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 11,784 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 318.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.