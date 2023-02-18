Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,480 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 576,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

