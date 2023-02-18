Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.12 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

