Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,278 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.61.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

