Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 689 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 14.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,422,000 after buying an additional 271,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.66.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

