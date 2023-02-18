Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

AOS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.