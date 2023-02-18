Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

