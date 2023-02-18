Ontology Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $215.30 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.24 or 0.06861834 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

