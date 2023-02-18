Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,084 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

