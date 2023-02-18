Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.