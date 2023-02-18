Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,597 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.