Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 206,016 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

