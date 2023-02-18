Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after buying an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.6 %

HXL stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

