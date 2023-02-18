Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

