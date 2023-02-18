Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

