Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

CNI opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

