Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,054,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.