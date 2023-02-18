Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.