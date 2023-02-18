Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of BAM opened at $35.10 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

