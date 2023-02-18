Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 151,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

