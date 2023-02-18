Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Teck Resources

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.