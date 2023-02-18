Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.