Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 164,961 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 907,689 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 674,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

