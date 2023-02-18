Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,085 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

HACK stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

