Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.1 %

SMCI opened at $91.98 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

