Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Humana by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $510.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

