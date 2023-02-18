Optimism 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $290.35 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00011183 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $592.07 million and approximately $290.35 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00424071 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,925.44 or 0.28091263 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
