Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.