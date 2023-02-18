OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Cap of $143.34 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $143.34 million and $1.49 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

