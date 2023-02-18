Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.
Overstock.com Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
