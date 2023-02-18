Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

About Overstock.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.