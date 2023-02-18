Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

