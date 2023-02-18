Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 965,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,526. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -193.74%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

