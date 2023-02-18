Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.60.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

