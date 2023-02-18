PARSIQ Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

