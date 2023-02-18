Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $44.86 on Friday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

