PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $71,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 15,855,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,294,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.