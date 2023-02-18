Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.85

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.85 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.50). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 584,537 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08. The company has a market cap of £13.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

