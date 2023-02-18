Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perficient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,422 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

