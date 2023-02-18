Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 130,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,310. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $374,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.