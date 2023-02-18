Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNL opened at GBX 480 ($5.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,548.39. Personal Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 506 ($6.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,839.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mandy Clements bought 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,202.55). In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($315.95). Also, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,202.55). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 677 shares of company stock worth $323,607.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

