Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON MATD opened at GBX 3.03 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.87. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

