PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.22.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

