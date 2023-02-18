Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,764 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.78% of Trip.com Group worth $128,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after purchasing an additional 400,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.47 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

