Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,671 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $115,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.